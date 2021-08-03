Disturbing video shows Asian woman punched in unprovoked NYC attack

A stranger punched an Asian woman in the head in a random attack outside a Little Italy flower shop last week, according to disturbing video released by cops. The 68-year-old was picking up a storage cart from the garbage in front of Shu’s Flower on Mulberry Street near Broome Street around 10:10 p.m. August 2 when a man approached her from behind, punched her once and took off, according to police and the clip released late Monday.