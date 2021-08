As the daily chart reveals, the Ripple price has not been able to develop the upside momentum above the $0.75 level. At the opening of the trading today, XRP/USD is seen trading near the resistance level of $0.75. Unfortunately, the coin failed to hold the ground above this level as it quickly retreated towards the support of $0.65. Moreover, XRP/USD has been following a sideways movement for the past few weeks. Therefore, the coin may now remain at a tight range which could limit its bullish movement towards the upside.