Australian athletes damaged Olympic Village rooms and showed 'unacceptable behavior' on flights home, officials say

By Kelly McLaughlin
Australia players huddle up after losing their men's rugby sevens match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

  • Australian athletes damaged Olympic Village rooms during a drunken party, officials say.
  • Cleaners found vomit in rooms and a hole in the wall, Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman told The Australian .
  • Athletes from the country were also accused of being rowdy on a flight back to Australia.
Australian athletes damaged Olympic Village rooms and were rowdy on their flights home from Tokyo, officials said this week.

Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman told The Australian that the country's athletes had a drunken party over the weekend, after which cleaners found vomit on the floor and a hole in a wall of one of the rooms at Olympic Village.

It's unclear exactly which athletes were involved, though the New York Times reported that the men's rowing and rugby teams appeared to cause some of the damage.

Further, Australia's rugby and soccer teams displayed "unacceptable behavior" on their flight home, the Australian Olympic Committee told Reuters.

"It is a book as old as time: a good young person makes a mistake, chapter two is a good, young person is full of remorse. Chapter three is a good young person learns from the mistake and becomes a better person," Chesterman told Reuters.

Rugby Australia told Reuters that it is investigating the incidents, while Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll told Reuters that the Rugby and soccer teams had apologized to the Australian Olympic Team.

"The CEOs have undertaken to take the appropriate action and report back to us," Carroll said. "While there has been no formal complaint from the airline, unacceptable behavior was brought to our attention and I directly raised the issue with our member sports CEOs."

