Netflix Greenlights ‘Inspiration4’ All Civilian Space Mission Docuseries From ‘The Last Dance’ Team

By Denise Petski
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has greenlighted Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, a near real-time docuseries following the September launch and mission of the first all-civilian flight crew aboard the SpaceX capsule. The docuseries hails from Time Studios (Black Gold, Big Vape), The Last Dance director Jason Hehir, Known and Connor Schell and Chernin Entertainment’s Words & Pictures. Additionally, Netflix will premiere StoryBots Space Adventure, a hybrid live-action animation special for kids and families to watch together before the mission.

MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

This new bank heist movie is blowing up on Netflix faster than anyone expected

Once again, a new movie that’s just been added to Netflix has jumped straight to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movies list. Bumping down, among other titles, The Losers — the forgotten action thriller from 2010 starring a few future Marvel actors. This new movie, meanwhile, is The Vault, led by Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen. Its story features a group of thieves who engineer a high-risk, high-stakes heist. Highmore plays an engineer who’s roped into the group of thieves planning to break into the supposedly impenetrable fortress underneath the Bank of Spain. The plan is to steal legendary...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Neil Patrick Harris To Headline Darren Star’s Netflix Comedy Series ‘Uncoupled’ Co-Created By Jeffrey Richman

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Patrick Harris is returning to comedy series television in a big way. The former How I Met Your Mother star has been tapped as the lead in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Harris also will executive produce the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Filming is slated to begin in New York later this year. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios In Talks About Covid Vaccine Mandate For Cast & Rest Of Zone A On All Upcoming U.S. Series

EXCLUSIVE: Discussions are underway between Amazon Studios executives and all of the studio’s upcoming U.S.-based series productions about making Covid vaccinations for actors as well as those who come into contact with them on set mandatory. I hear the talks have been going on for awhile, and the goal is to implement the policy across the board. It would require everyone working in “Zone A,” which consists of the actors and those working in close proximity to them, to get vaccinated. I hear the mandate would apply to all upcoming productions, not those that are currently filming, and rare exceptions —...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Novice’: IFC Films Acquires North American Rights To Tribeca Prize Winner, Sets Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired North American rights to The Novice, the first feature from writer-director Lauren Hadaway, which will debut in select theaters, digital platforms and VOD on December 17. The festival favorite follows queer college freshman Alex Dall (Orphan‘s Isabelle Fuhrman), who joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat. Hadaway based the thriller on personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower. With it, she poses provocative questions about the expectations imposed on young women in America, and the psychologically damaging effects of a culture that encourages the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Dear White People’ Creator Justin Simien Inks Overall Deal With Paramount Television Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Dear White People creator Justin Simien is getting into business with Paramount Television Studios. The multi-hyphenate director, writer and producer has signed a three-year overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, he’ll develop premium television series aimed at various platforms via his Culture Machine production company. “During Dear White People’s incredible four season run, it’s been an honor to facilitate bold-by-design, inclusive-by-default storytelling that pushes for better, more nuanced representation on screen as well as in the writers room, the director’s chair and across all departments,”said Simien. “Backed by an enthusiastic dream team at Paramount Television Studios, I’m thrilled...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Dan Levy To Co-Write & Star In ‘Standing By’ Guardian Angels Animated Comedy Presentation At Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Schitt’s Creek co-creator, executive producer and star Dan Levy is getting animated for a follow-up to his Emmy-winning series. Hulu has ordered a presentation for Standing By, an animated comedy from Levy, writer-director Ally Pankiw and 20th Television Animation. Levy also will voice one of the lead characters in the project, which falls under Levy’s overall deal with ABC Signature. (Both ABC Signature and 20th Television Animation are units of Disney Television Studios.) Written/executive produced by Levy and Pankiw, Standing By is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons...
YogaPosted by
Deadline

Kids’ Audio Company Tumble Media Signs With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Tumble Media, the kids’ audio company behind series such as Yoga Kids Adventure, has signed with ICM. It is the latest podcasting deal for the agency, which has been ramping up its audio business recently under Director of Podcast Initiatives Caroline Edwards. Edwards previously told Deadline that she sees much opportunity in the children’s audio space. The company was set up in 2015 and is led by CEO Lindsay Patterson with a mission to inspire curiosity and discovery through accessible audio storytelling with a focus on education. Its flagship podcast is Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, one of the earliest shows to specifically...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Chris Estrada Comedy ‘This Fool’ Ordered At Hulu As Streamer Looks To Broaden Scripted Strategy

Hulu has handed Chris Estrada comedy This Fool, formerly known as Punk Ass Bitch, a series order. Earlier this year, the streamer piloted the project, which is written and exec produced by Estrada and Corporate creators Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop with Fred Arminsen and Black-ish EP Jonathan Groff also exec producing. The series stars rising Latino comedian Estrada as Julio Lopez, a self-described “punk ass bitch” who still lives at home and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. The half-hour series sees Lopez work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit and his quest to overcome his codependency...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Captive Audience’, Exec Produced By Russo Brothers, & Skye Borgman’s ‘Dead Asleep’ Bolster Hulu’s True-Crime Library

Hulu is expanding its true-crime collection with two new titles. First, from Abducted In Plain Sight director Skye Borgman, the documentary Dead Asleep follows the case of Randy Herman Jr., a Florida man convicted of a murder he says he committed while sleepwalking in 2017. The film shares exclusive footage of Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists, and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleepwalking). Dead Asleep, which is produced by Pulse Films, is a co-production with British pay-TV broadcaster Sky, which will air it on its nascent network Sky Crime. It is...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Casts Luis Guzmán As Gomez

Luis Guzmán (Traffic) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix focused on the iconic character of Wednesday Addams, Deadline has confirmed. Guzmán will guest star as Gomez Addams, patriarch of the Addams family and father of Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega. The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and to be directed by Burton, is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read Emmy-Nominated Script For HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ & A Q&A With Creator-Writer Steve Yockey

Nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series along with eight other Emmys, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant with a drinking problem. Cuoco is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role. The pilot episode, titled “In Case of Emergency,” is a nominee in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category. The episodes introduces Bowden as she wakes up in a hotel room in Thailand, hung over and next to a dead body. With no memory of the night before, she tries to piece together what happened. Steve Yockey,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Hulu Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Dopesick’, ‘The Great’ & ‘Animaniacs’

Hulu unveiled the upcoming release dates for its fall schedule including the return of favorite originals The Great and Animaniacs, as well as freshman series Dopesick, from Empire’s Danny Strong. First up is the eight-episode limited series Dopesick— based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book— which gives viewers an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It stars Michael Keaton, Ray McKinnon, Rosario Dawson, and Peter Sarsgaard, among others. It premieres on Oct. 13. Season 2 of the period dramedy The Great will be released on Nov. 19. with Gillian Anderson joining the cast as Catherine’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Hulu Scripted Chief Teases Possibility Of More Marvel Series

Marvel has had a successful run of TV dramas on Disney+ including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. But could the comic book giant broaden its output across the Disney family with more series on sister platform Hulu? That’s certainly the intimation from Hulu head of scripted content Jordan Helman. The streamer’s most recent Marvel live-action series Helstrom was canceled after one season and two of the four planned animated series – Howard The Duck and Tigra & Dazzler – did not move forward. But Helman told Deadline, “Marvel continues to be an incredibly important partner and one of the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Orville’: Hulu Scripted Chief Jordan Helman Gives Update On Season 3 Of Seth MacFarlane’s Sci-Fi Drama

The Orville is finally heading towards season three. Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi drama, which moved from Fox to Hulu in 2019 for its third season, was hit by the pandemic disrupting production, meaning fans were in for a pretty long wait after the second season premiered in 2018. However, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals at Hulu, has provided an update on progress. He said that he’s seen cuts of the show coming in and is hopeful of a premiere sooner rather than later. “The past year and a half has been complicated on a variety of levels as it pertains to production,” he...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Talks Underway About How & When To End Hit Hulu Drama Series; Will Season 5 Be Its Last?

The end is in sight for The Handmaid’s Tale. The Elisabeth Moss-fronted drama is heading into its fifth season and the team behind the dystopian series is in talks with Hulu as to whether to end it with season five or to carry on. “The success of The Handmaid’s Tale remains paramount for us,” Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Originals at Hulu told Deadline. “That said, what is also most important to us is that we close out that show in creative fashion that feels organic so we are in constant communication, literally right now, talking with Bruce [Miller], Lizzie [Moss] and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network Segues From Cable TV To Streaming In Deal With Cinedigm

Nearly a decade after fronting the launch of cable TV network El Rey, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is taking its operations into the streaming realm. In a deal with Cinedigm, which operates a portfolio of targeted streaming offerings like the Bob Ross Channel, Fandor and the Dove Channel, El Rey will continue to have a 24-7 live presence. Distribution partners have not been announced, but targets will include smart-TV and connected-TV platforms and streaming outlets like Pluto and others offering bundles of free channels. At the beginning of its new phase, the streaming outlet will be less widely available than when it was...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Rob Lowe To Star & EP Netflix Family Film ‘Dog Gone’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Rob Lowe is set to headline and executive produce the Netflix movie Dog Gone, based on the true story of a father and son who repair their fractured relationship during a forced hike of the Appalachian trail to find their beloved lost dog. Funny and heartwarming, the story received worldwide attention, as people of all walks of life joined the search for the ailing mutt, Gonker, who has only days to live without his medication. Dog Gone reps Lowe’s second reteaming with Netflix after the romantic comedy Holiday in the Wild, which was one of the streamer’s most watched movies of the year....
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

SundanceTV Launches ‘True Crime Story’ Franchise With Doc Series From Hilarie Burton Morgan & Jena Friedman

EXCLUSIVE: SundanceTV is investigating the true-crime genre with a new franchise. The AMC Networks-owned cabler is launching True Crime Story, which will kick off with two documentary series – It Couldn’t Happen Here and Indefensible. The move comes on the back of a slew of true-crime docs for the network including The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park, No One Saw A Thing and Jonestown: Terror In the Jungle. The strand will focus on telling a wide variety of true crime stories from unique perspectives. It Couldn’t Happen Here is hosted by One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton Morgan (left). It will put a...

