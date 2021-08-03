Netflix Greenlights ‘Inspiration4’ All Civilian Space Mission Docuseries From ‘The Last Dance’ Team

EXCLUSIVE: Discussions are underway between Amazon Studios executives and all of the studio’s upcoming U.S.-based series productions about making Covid vaccinations for actors as well as those who come into contact with them on set mandatory. I hear the talks have been going on for awhile, and the goal is to implement the policy across the board. It would require everyone working in “Zone A,” which consists of the actors and those working in close proximity to them, to get vaccinated. I hear the mandate would apply to all upcoming productions, not those that are currently filming, and rare exceptions —...