Brookings, SD

SDSU student wins national leadership honor

By Aug 3, 2021
Brookings Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – Paris Marcy, a South Dakota State University senior from Minnetonka, Minnesota, is one of six nationwide to receive a student leadership award from the nation’s leading civil engineering organization. Marcy, a civil and environmental engineering major, was notified in a July 23 letter that she had been selected...

brookingsregister.com

