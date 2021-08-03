SDSU student wins national leadership honor

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, Adult Career Center Medical Office Specialist and Medical Assistant students were honored during a recognition ceremony held in the Joyce Brooks Center inside MCCTC Adult Career Center June 24, marking the completion of their training programs. After the ceremony, students and their families were invited to a cookie and punch reception. The students in both programs were able to work toward earning multiple certifications throughout their 10-month training program. Photo above, Medical Office Specialist students, from left, front row, Kaylee Ball, Amber Negron; back row, Brandy McDaniel, Julie Michalski and Timothy Moore. Medical Office Specialist Certifications include National Center for Competency Testing Medical Office Assistant Certification, American Medical Certification Association Medical Billing and Coding Specialist Certificate, Saunders Online HIPAA Certification, AHA CPR/AED and First-Aid Certificate. (Submitted photo)
