Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Her Great-Grandmother in Wake of Her Passing

Actor Riley Keough got some sad news. She recently said goodbye to her great-grandmother Ann Wagner, who passed away recently. Keough shared a photo of her great-grandmother on social media with her followers. The passing was heartbreaking for Keough.

Keough tributed her great-grandmother in an emotional post. She said that Ann was both a great woman and also mother to her daughter Priscilla. On Instagram, she wrote: “We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana.”

Likewise, Keoug’s grandmother Priscilla also took the news hard. On social media, she shared her mother’s passing with fans. According to Priscilla Presley, Ann Wagner had been her rock for so much of her life. She always supported her daughter even as Priscilla and her family found themselves in the limelight.

Priscilla wrote: “I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us.”

Priscilla Presley and Her Mother

Ann recently celebrated her 95th birthday in March. Back then, Priscilla celebrated the happy occasion by sharing a photo on social media. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our beautiful Mom,” Presley wrote. “Ninety-five today! She can’t believe it! I asked her, ‘Mom, how old are you?’ She said, ‘I don’t know… 50?’ Mom, you’re 95!! She said, ‘WHAT!! Oh boy, I’m old!’

Reportedly, Priscilla Presley became a caregiver for her mother back in 2019. She moved her mother into her home to help take care of her. Ann Wagner, born Anna Iversen, became an important part of the mythology surrounding Elvis Presley. The mother of Priscilla, Ann allowed her daughter to date the famed rock ‘n roll singer.

As a result, Wagner and her daughter became the focus of national attention. Priscilla’s marriage to Presley drew media from across the country. Priscilla and Elvis had a whirlwind marriage that unfortunately ended in divorce.

Wagner had Priscilla when she was only 19 years old. Likewise, Wagner’s marriage to Navy pilot James Wagner was short-lived. It also sadly ended in tragedy. Wagner married James Wagner on August 10, 1944, but the Navy pilot died when Priscilla was just six months old. His plane crashed while returning home.

Afterward, Wagner ended up marrying Air Force Officer Paul Beaulieu. Beaulieu became step-father to Priscilla and raised her. Priscilla ended up taking his last name. Keough, her mother Lisa Marie, and Priscilla will miss the family’s matriarch. Right now, the family is in mourning as they say goodbye to their eldest member. But they’ll never forget the love that Wagner shared.