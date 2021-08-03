Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Her Great-Grandmother in Wake of Her Passing

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xpYH_0bGLxupi00

Actor Riley Keough got some sad news. She recently said goodbye to her great-grandmother Ann Wagner, who passed away recently. Keough shared a photo of her great-grandmother on social media with her followers. The passing was heartbreaking for Keough.

Keough tributed her great-grandmother in an emotional post. She said that Ann was both a great woman and also mother to her daughter Priscilla. On Instagram, she wrote: “We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana.”

Likewise, Keoug’s grandmother Priscilla also took the news hard. On social media, she shared her mother’s passing with fans. According to Priscilla Presley, Ann Wagner had been her rock for so much of her life. She always supported her daughter even as Priscilla and her family found themselves in the limelight.

Priscilla wrote: “I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us.”

Priscilla Presley and Her Mother

Ann recently celebrated her 95th birthday in March. Back then, Priscilla celebrated the happy occasion by sharing a photo on social media. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our beautiful Mom,” Presley wrote. “Ninety-five today! She can’t believe it! I asked her, ‘Mom, how old are you?’ She said, ‘I don’t know… 50?’ Mom, you’re 95!! She said, ‘WHAT!! Oh boy, I’m old!’

Reportedly, Priscilla Presley became a caregiver for her mother back in 2019. She moved her mother into her home to help take care of her. Ann Wagner, born Anna Iversen, became an important part of the mythology surrounding Elvis Presley. The mother of Priscilla, Ann allowed her daughter to date the famed rock ‘n roll singer.

As a result, Wagner and her daughter became the focus of national attention. Priscilla’s marriage to Presley drew media from across the country. Priscilla and Elvis had a whirlwind marriage that unfortunately ended in divorce.

Wagner had Priscilla when she was only 19 years old. Likewise, Wagner’s marriage to Navy pilot James Wagner was short-lived. It also sadly ended in tragedy. Wagner married James Wagner on August 10, 1944, but the Navy pilot died when Priscilla was just six months old. His plane crashed while returning home.

Afterward, Wagner ended up marrying Air Force Officer Paul Beaulieu. Beaulieu became step-father to Priscilla and raised her. Priscilla ended up taking his last name. Keough, her mother Lisa Marie, and Priscilla will miss the family’s matriarch. Right now, the family is in mourning as they say goodbye to their eldest member. But they’ll never forget the love that Wagner shared.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Ann Wagner
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Luke Grimes Had to Train for 6 Weeks for One Aspect of Role as Kayce Dutton

Practice makes perfect. That is certainly the case for actor Luke Grimes as he prepared for the role of Kayce Dutton in the hit western television series “Yellowstone.”. Kayce Dutton is the youngest son of Yellowstone ranch’s John and Evelyn Dutton. Kayce spends his day wrangling the horses on the family ranch. In each episode of the wildly popular Paramount television series, cattle ranching is a task that the younger Dutton and his crew from the bunkhouse seem to take in stride. However, Luke Grimes and his fellow cattle-ranching bunkhouse crew had to go through extensive training to make it all work.
MusicPosted by
MarketRealist

Who Owns Elvis Presley's Rights? Royalties, Estate, and More

The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley has been a figurehead in the music industry for decades since breaking onto the scene with his single "Heartbreak Hotel" in 1958. He was one of the most influential voices in the industry. At the time, many people predicted that he would have a long and lucrative career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Reveals Little Known Fact About Elvis Presley: ‘In Case Those of This Generation Don’t Know’

On Sunday afternoon, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, shared a little-known fact about how Graceland’s barn got its name. Priscilla met The King abroad as a teenager when the musician was stationed in Germany during his time in the service. Three years later in 1962, Priscilla visited Elvis in America and she moved into Graceland in 1963. The couple married in May 1967, and nine months later they welcomed Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, in February 1968.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Shares Throwback Photo of Late Mother with Her Favorite Italian Band

On Tuesday night, Priscilla Presley shared a sweet memory of her mother with her favorite Italian band only a day after she passed away. Presley’s mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, died on Monday night at the age of 95. However, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife was thinking fondly of her mother tonight and posted a sweet picture of her on Twitter. Her mom was in attendance at an Il Volo concert and looked tickled to share a moment mid-show with one of the Italian singers.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Watch Lisa Marie Presley Sing “Daddy Don’t Cry” With Elvis as Tribute

In 2007, for the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley decided to recreate one of his most popular songs, "In the Ghetto". After two hours in the studio, Lisa broke down in tears, saying it was one of the most special moments of her life since the song includes Elvis' original vocals. Although the lyrics clearly say "don't cry", let me tell you, it will leave you in tears! Her emotional performance is one of the most beautiful and moving tributes to Elvis I have ever seen. Grab that box of tissues!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Posts Moving Tribute to Late Grandma

On Tuesday afternoon, Priscilla Presley‘s son, Navarone Garibaldi, shared a touching post on Instagram for his grandmother who passed away recently. On Monday night, Anna Lillian Iversen died at the age of 95. As the family paid tribute to the matriarch of the family, her grandson added his own moving message. Garibaldi also shared an older family photo of himself and his late grandmom. In the picture, Navarone is sitting down as Iversen stands behind him with her hands on his shoulders.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Priscilla Presley's mother is dead

Priscilla Presley's mother Anna died on Monday at the age of 95. Priscilla Presley's mother has died at the age of 95. The 76-year-old businesswoman - who is the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley - is "heartbroken" following the death of her beloved mom Anna Lillian Iversen on Monday (02.08.21) because she was the "light" of her life.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Looks Like Royalty as He Rides a Gorgeous Horse at Graceland

Earlier this morning, the official Twitter account for Elvis Presley shared a rare photo of The King on one of his multiple horses at Graceland. Many Elvis fans know that he loved animals. He had peacocks and other birds, numerous dogs, a chimpanzee, and more. He also owned numerous horses, which he kept in stables in a barn on the mansion’s property. Graceland’s barn held The King’s beloved horses, including his wife Priscilla’s Quarter Horse named Domino. Additionally, it held Presley’s favorite Quarter Horse, his golden palomino named Rising Sun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy