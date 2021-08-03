Cancel
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive

 5 days ago

(Reuters) - The Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday named Daisy Veerasingham as its president and chief executive officer, succeeding Gary Pruitt, who will retire at the end of the year. A first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent, Veerasingham, 51, is the first woman, first person of color and the...

Associated Press Names Its First President of Color in 175-Year History

The Associated Press has named its new president and chief executive—and she’s the first person of color and first woman to lead the agency in its 175-year history. Daisy Veerasingham will replace Gary Pruitt, who is retiring, in the top spot at the beginning of 2022. Being of Sri Lanken descent and as a first-generation British national, she will be the first person to take the job from outside the U.S. Veerasingham joined the organization in 2004 as a sales director for AP Television News, where she helped to expand the company’s global reach. She went on to become the agency’s chief revenue officer, and, earlier this year, she was appointed as executive vice president and chief operating officer. The president and CEO of Hearst, Steven Swartz, says Veerasingham has proven herself as a true newsroom leader.
