Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Daily news (August 3, Round 5): Minecraft / Pokémon anime series

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Daily news: Episode 1 of the Secrets of Minecraft video series, but also…. Mojang Studios have shared the first episode of their new video series, The Secrets of Minecraft:. Can an indestructible computer and a very destructible British man get along long enough to tell you life-changing revelations about...

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Press Play#Minecraft Mojang Studios#British#Gameboy Color#Casualpokeplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Edens Zero Anime Casts Miyuki Sawashiro as Valkyrie

The staff for the television anime of Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero manga revealed on Wednesday that Miyuki Sawashiro is playing the character Valkyrie in the anime. The character will debut in the anime's 18th episode this coming Saturday. The anime premiered on NTV and other channels on April 10. In...
Comicsbagogames.com

Anime and Manga News This Week (07/19-07/25)

Another week has past and a set of anime and manga news along with it, so I’ll be listing the best updates and announcements we received throughout last week. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes’ Mission New PV. The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of My Hero...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Last Light (horror adventure game) announced for Nintendo Switch

CREST have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Last Light, a horror adventure game developed by Team Corn Field. It will be released on August 26th in Japan, where it will cost 1 690 Yen. It will offer an English language option. Here’s two videos (the intro and...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Arcade Archives Bio-ship Paladin out this week on Nintendo Switch

Hamster have announced that the latest Arcade Archives release on Nintendo Switch is Bio-ship Paladin. It’s a horizontally scrolling shoot ’em up known in Japan as Space Battleship Gomora, and originally developed and published by UPL. It was first release on Arcade back in 1990 in Japan. Arcade Archives Bio-ship...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

World War Z announced for Nintendo Switch, out this Fall worldwide

Koch Media have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: World War Z, a zombie co-op shooter based on the movie and developed by Saber Interactive. It will be released this Fall worldwide (no doubt in late October, just in time for Halloween), and will get a retail release. This version of the game is based on the Game of the Year edition, and includes all the content of that edition.
ComicsAnime News Network

Funimation Streams Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Anime's English Dub on Wednesday

The anime is the second season based on Coolkyoushinja's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga. The anime premiered on July 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide outside of Asia. A series of short anime titled Mini Dora began streaming on Kyoto Animation's YouTube channel on April 7. The anime will get a special "Volume S" on Blu-ray Disc and DVD that will include an unaired episode titled "Nippon no Omotenashi (Attend wa Dragon Desu)" (Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)). Volume S will ship on January 19, 2022.
Musicperfectly-nintendo.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate: Original Soundtrack release + sample, latest pictures

SEGA have announced that the Original Soundtrack album for Sonic Colors Ultimate will be released on September 29th worldwide. It will be available at retail in Japan (price: 3 300 Yen for 2 discs), but also on various digital music platforms. Here’s the cover and the tracklist for the album:
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Cruis’n Blast to launch this September, latest trailer

First announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation at E3 2021, Cruis’n Blast is the latest entry in the Cruis’n series. First released on Arcade a few years ago, it’s now headed to Nintendo Switch on September 14th in Europe and North America. Quite interestingly, Nintendo are not involved in this release at all (beyond the licencing of the Cruis’n IP to Raw Thrills): it’s GameMill Entertainment that will publish the game.
Retailperfectly-nintendo.com

Japan: Famitsu sales for July 2021 (Software, Hardware, Publishers)

Famitsu have shared their latest monthly report on video game sales in Japan, this time covering July 2021 (to be more precise, the period going from June 28th to July 25th, so 4 weeks in total). Last month, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was the best-selling game with...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Video: Sonic Colors Ultimate “wisp spotlight” trailer

In just a little more than a month from now, SEGA is going to be releasing Sonic Colors Ultimate for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store. Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remastered version of the original game that had been released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

No More Heroes 3: latest video showcases Scorpions Collecting and Adventure segments

Back in July, Marvelous began sharing some videos for No More Heroes 3, showcasing some of the elements and gameplay mechanics of the game. The first one was about the Beam Katana (and the unique way to recharge its batteries), the second one showcased two mechanics of the battle system (Emergency Evade and Weapon Clash), the third one was about Slashes & Death Blows, the fourth one about Death Kick & Death Force, the fifth one about Death Rain & Death Slow, the sixth one about Mustang Mode & Throw Mode, the seventh one about Full Armor Travis, the eigth one about Retry Roulette, the ninth one about DonMai Sushi and Toilet Saves, the tenth one Santa Destroy and Thunder Dome, the eleventh one Perfect World and Call of Battle, the twelfth one Neo Brazil & Damon Tower, the thirteenth one Toilet Rescue and Lawn Mowing, the fourteenth Garbage Collecting and Coast Guard, and the fifteenth Defense Missions and Bike Missions.
Video Gamesvideochums.com

Minecraft Dungeons DLC Review (Part 2)

Over a year after its debut, all 6 expansions are finally available for Minecraft Dungeons so let's dive in and see what they're all about. Minecraft Dungeons: Flames of the Nether Review Xbox One ★★★★☆. The 4th expansion takes place in the fiery dungeons of the Other Dimensions world and...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Merging Cuteness and a Big Hairy Spider in Webbed Release Date Trailer

There are people in the world who think spiders are cute. If there’s one thing the internet has taught us, there are people in the world who think a lot of things. The spindly eight-legged monstrosities are nightmare fuel from the deepest pits of primal terror, but there’s no question they have fantastic abilities that are perfectly suited to gaming. Usually developers get around the Ick factor by throwing all the licensing money towards Marvel, but Webbed takes the more difficult route by making its protagonist weirdly charming in a way that should be acceptable to all but the most hardened arachnophobe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy