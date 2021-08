A Marine Raider found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 hazing death of a Green Beret in Mali has received his sentence from a military jury. Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez was found guilty of hazing, making false official statements, conspiracy charges and involuntary manslaughter ― but not guilty of felony murder, his most serious charge along with burglary, though the jury did find him guilty of a lesser offense of “housebreaking.”