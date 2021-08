Someone who isn’t LeVar Burton has pulled ahead in the race to become Jeopardy!’s permanent host, and fans aren’t happy about it. According to Variety, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to become the long-running game show’s permanent host. A spokesman for the production company told the outlet that discussions remain ongoing with several candidates; meanwhile, an unnamed source close to the situation advised that, although several candidates remain in the mix, Richards is clearly the frontrunner. Earlier this year, Richards joined the revolving door of Jeopardy! guest hosts, saying of the late Alex Trebek, “He was everything you could hope for and more. He was an idol of mine, and I will work every day to try to live up to the example he set.”