Child tax credit 2021: Opt out deadlines, monthly payment schedule and more
The 2021 expanded child tax credit is unlike past years, which might make the facts and figures a source of stress for parents. But it could also be a pleasant surprise for families who weren't expecting the extra cash in their bank accounts this summer. Not only is the amount of the credit higher but, for the first time, qualifying families get half of the total on a monthly basis this year to help with expenses. The other half comes in one payout during tax season next year.www.cnet.com
Comments / 3