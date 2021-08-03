Cancel
Coachella announces Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott headlining 2022, Frank Ocean holding down 2023

By Sami Weisband
dancingastronaut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, 2022 is just six months away, meaning Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival‘s first installment since 2019 is (thankfully) creeping up faster than many of us imagined. The 2020 edition of one of the world’s most in-demand festivals was set to be one of the most buzz-worthy years yet, featuring a near spotless lineup packed with talent including headlining performances by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and the highly coveted Frank Ocean.

