As we geared up for the 2021 Marshland Festival, Gator 99.5 is talking to some of the amazing talent that will be playing at the festival this weekend. Today we talked to Ryan Foret and Dustin Sonnier about there performances and what they have been up too. If you missed the interviews, Dustin Sonnier told us that he has been touring all over the place especially in the Central part of Texas and South Louisiana.