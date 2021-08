Horror master Stephen King took to Twitter today to throw his weight behind the #SaveManifest hashtag, lobbying to save the cancelled NBC series from oblivion. Since its cancellation in June, Manifest -- which had modest ratings on terrestrial TV but does well on streaming -- has been a candidate for revival, with fans lobbying to keep the show going and creator Jeff rake reportedly trying to find a home for a movie that would allow the creative team to wrap up dangling plot threads and bring a satisfying end to the series, which centers around a group of airline passengers who land at their destination only to find that somehow, five years have passed for the rest of the world during their flight.