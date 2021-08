Waverly-Shell Rock senior Lindsey Miller was named second team all-Northeast Iowa Conference. Miller, who played catcher and infield for the Go-Hawks this season, owned a .986 fielding percentage and threw out 10 base runners, which ranked second in the conference. She also struck out only five times this season, which tied for the second-fewest in the conference. Miller led the NEIC with 264 putouts and 289 total chances defensively.