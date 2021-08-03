Take $15 off this motion sensor and Wi-Fi smart home bundle

Having a Ring Doorbell is one of the best ways to know what's happening at your front door when you're not home, because it lets you see what's happening right from your phone. When you are at home, however, you may not always have your phone om hand. This is one of the best reasons to pair your Ring doorbell up with an Echo Show, as it lets you immediately see what's happening from that camera. It's why you frequently see Ring products and Echo Show products bundled, but it's rare to see those bundles as heavily discounted as the one available today.