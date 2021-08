This year I was involved in the Memorial Day Parade. It was a wonderful community event to honor those who have served this country in one of our military branches, more specifically those who didn’t make it home. Men and women who have left their homes, their families, their lives to protect us were honored. It is my opinion that it is very important for our young people to see their parents, neighbors, and city officials honoring our military personnel. I extend my admiration and appreciation to the Duluth Women of Today, a volunteer organization which hosted the parade this year.