Karate Comes Home In Olympic Debut
Sakura Kokumai poses at the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on November 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Milk has fueled athletes for centuries, delivering a powerful combination of natural nutrients that aid muscle repair, rehydration and replenishment, while also helping to build strong bones and support immune health. Learn more about Team USA athletes on their Olympic journey with this Sports Sneak Peek, presented by Got Milk.www.teamusa.org
Comments / 0