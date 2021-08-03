Cancel
NFL

Should the Super Bowl Go PPV? Former ESPN President Thinks So

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s already the biggest American sporting event of the year, but would the Super Bowl ever go for a pay-per-view system? One sports exec seems to think it should. John Skipper, the former head of ESPN and DAZN who currently serves as upstart Meadowlark Media’s CEO, appeared as a guest on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” podcast and discussed the current landscape of media rights deals, then dropped a Super Bowl-sized bomb to Le Batard and executive producer Mike Ryan.

