Premiere: Tommy Rawson ‘Sound Crazy’

By Eoin Murray
djmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford DJ and producer Tommy Rawson will release a new EP via Red Rack’em’s Bergerac label this week. A sunbaked collection of festival-ready broken beats and deep house, the tracks on ‘Illusions’ have been floating around in some form or another for years. The opening title track, for example, was being played by Rawson as far back as a 2008 festival in Southport. The track ended up getting lost however, and it was only this year, after a “day of digital open heart surgery” on a broken old computer, and another day of re-editing over Zoom, it was recovered in all its soulful house glory.

Comments / 0

