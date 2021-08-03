Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Athletics-'Queen' dreams: Poland's Wlodarczyk wins third straight hammer gold medal

By Amy Tennery
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LeQ8_0bGLv58000
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Hammer Throw - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland wearing Olympic rings sunglasses celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk won a third straight Olympic gold on Tuesday, dominating the women's hammer throw final and further cementing her status as the greatest of all time in the event.

The world record holder threw her first attempt into the net but recovered for her best performance of the season, launching the hammer 78.48 metres in the fourth round to become the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row. read more

Wlodarczyk has been a force of nature in the event since winning the first of her four world titles in 2009. She missed the 2019 World Championships in Doha due to surgery for a knee injury.

"I feel good. I was dreaming of becoming the queen of the hammer throw," she told reporters. "I have been injured and came right back from it and won an Olympic medal."

It was the second athletics gold for Poland in Tokyo, after their 4x400m mixed relay team won on Saturday.

China's Wang Zheng took the silver on her final throw of 77.03 and Poland's Malwina Kopron finished with the bronze. It was the first Olympic medal for both.

"Perhaps this is the last Olympic Games for me and also the last throw of my Olympic career," Wang told reporters, via a translator. "After so many years of my effort this is the last release of my energy."

American DeAnna Price, the 2019 world champion and among the favourites after producing the best throw of 2021 in June, could not find her power during the final, finishing eighth overall.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deanna Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Athletics#Doha#American Deanna Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Doha, QA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

How Much Do US Olympians Make After Winning A Gold Medal?

U.S. Olympians receive a five-figure bonus for each medal. The bonus payout from the U.S. Olympic Committee was raised in 2017. Some countries give out a "medal bonus," with Singapore paying $1 million for each Olympic gold medal. Athletes who make the podium at the Olympics usually get a hefty...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: 46-Year-Old Olympic Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Gets Standing Ovation After Final Vault

46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB's youngest Olympian Sky Brown suffered heart and lung lacerations, a broken left arm and hand and memory loss after a head-first fall in training... but she was back skateboarding within two months

Sky Brown will complete a remarkable recovery from a fractured skull when the skateboarder competes as Team GB's youngest Olympian in Tokyo. The 13-year-old also suffered lacerations to her heart and lungs, and a broken left arm and hand when she fell head-first from a 4.5-metre ramp while training in May last year.
Sportsfox40jackson.com

Paralympian Olivia Breen shows off so-called ‘revealing’ sportswear: ‘I’ve been wearing this for 9 years’

Paralympian Olivia Breen on Tuesday showed a TV broadcast what she was wearing when she said she was told her sportswear was “too short and inappropriate.”. Breen appeared on Sky News and showed the Adidas-branded briefs she was wearing at the English Championships when she said a female official suggested what she was wearing was too revealing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy