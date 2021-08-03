Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Duran Duran turned down song with Michael Jackson

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXFYs_0bGLuwUX00
Nick Rhodes (L), pictured with John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran, from left to right, recalled how the band turned down a collaboration with Michael Jackson. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The members of Duran Duran say the once turned down a song with late pop star Michael Jackson.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where Rhodes recalled how the band once turned down a collaboration with Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009.

Rhodes said the band had just returned from a tour in 1983 when Jackson called him at home.

"I get home and the phone rings, and my mum says, 'Oh, there's somebody on the phone for you. He says his name's Michael Jackson,'" Rhodes said.

"I thought it was one of our crew winding me up, because they said, 'Oh, Michael wants to do a song with you,'" he added. "Anyway, I start talking to the person on the phone and saying, 'So, Michael. How you doing?' 'Oh hi, I'm fine.'"

Rhodes said he eventually realized it really was Jackson on the phone. He approached his bandmates the next day but no one was interested in making a song.

"He was keen to make a record, and I go to everyone the next day ... and say, 'Hey, Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song?' They all went, 'Nah,'" Rhodes said.

On WWHL, the members of Duran Duran also shared the best advice they received from a fellow musician.

"Stick together," Rhodes said. "Well, it was from Mick Jagger, so I had no choice."

Rhodes said Jagger gave them the advice after Duran Duran had "already lasted longer than the Sex Pistols and almost as long as the Beatles."

Duran Duran was formed in 1978. The band will release its 15th studio album, Future Past, in October.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
158K+
Followers
37K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Le Bon
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Nick Rhodes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwhl#Future Past
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Duran Duran Share New Song “MORE JOY!” (Feat. CHAI)

Duran Duran have shared a new song titled “MORE JOY!” It features Japanese punk band CHAI and will be featured on Duran Duran’s upcoming 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST, which comes out on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG. Check out the song below. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes states in...
Theater & DanceTVOvermind

Side by Side: “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Eat It” and Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”

This is definitely pulling a couple of videos out of the mothballs since the video Michael Jackson’s song Beat It and Weird Al Yankovic’s parody to that, Eat It, are both decades old now and have been sitting around collecting dust for a while. When the parody first came out it was great even though there were some folks who didn’t appreciate it as they might have missed the fact that there was a lot of detail in Weird Al’s version since the guy managed to copy Michael’s movements and little tics throughout the video in a very impressive manner. There were plenty of moments that were thrown in for humor and effect, such as when Al was eating or falling when Michael wasn’t. But that was to play up the comedy of it since Eat It was comedy gold back in the day and it was one of the songs that really managed to keep people paying attention to Wierd Al since he was one of the funniest men around and he was the only one who could create an effective parody of some of the greatest songs ever made.
MusicStereogum

Duran Duran – “MORE JOY!” (Feat. CHAI)

UK new wave greats Duran Duran are releasing the new album Future Past, their first in six years, in October. They worked on it with producers Erol Alkan and Giorgi Moroder, and they enlisted other collaborators like Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll, Mark Ronson, David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson, and Blur’s Graham Coxon, who co-wrote and played guitar on several songs (including previous single “Invisible“). Today, they’re sharing a new song featuring Japanese DIY-pop band CHAI. As keyboardist Nick Rhodes explains:
MusicNME

Duran Duran enlist CHAI for new collaborative single, ‘MORE JOY’

Duran Duran have shared the second single from their forthcoming album, entitled ‘MORE JOY’. The single, released today (August 5), follows the release of ‘INVISIBLE’ in May 2021. While that song was a collaboration with Blur‘s Graham Coxon, ‘MORE JOY’ sees the band work with Japanese rock band CHAI. It marks the first time the two groups have collaborated. Both songs will feature on Duran Duran’s 12th studio album, ‘FUTURE PAST’.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear Duran Duran Team Up With CHAI, Graham Coxon for New Single ‘More Joy’

Duran Duran has released a new single, “More Joy,” featuring a guest appearance from Japanese rock band CHAI. The song will appear on the band’s upcoming 15th studio album Future Past, out October 22nd via Tape Modern for EMG. “More Joy” also features a contribution from Blur guitarist Graham Coxon. “The song ‘More Joy’ was born out of a crazy jam with Duran Duran, Graham Coxon, and [producer] Erol Alkan,” keyboardist Nick Rhodes said in a statement. “It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
RelationshipsTODAY.com

Martin Lawrence's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son are dating — see the sweet pics

Legendary comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids are a couple. In an Instagram post wishing Murphy’s son Eric a happy birthday, Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin captioned the two photos of the affectionate pair, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.” Murphy added the post to his Instagram story writing, “Thank you baby!! Love You!!”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Julia Roberts’ 16-Year-Old Daughter Hazel Moder Makes Her Red Carpet Debut At Cannes — See Pic

All grown up! Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel appeared at the Cannes Film Festival with dad Danny at the ‘Flag Day’ screening. Julia Roberts‘ 16-year-old daughter Hazel Moder made her red carpet debut! The rarely seen teenager looked absolutely beautiful as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival alongside her dad Danny Moder, 52, for his Flag Day premiere on July 10. Hazel kept her blonde hair back into a chic ponytail, opting to wear a light yellow colored shirt style dress. The piece included a floral lace overlay for a feminine touch, perfect for the glitzy event, which she finished with Mary Jane style shoes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy