Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah makes history, Simone Biles returns with bronze

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElaine Thompson-Herah made sprint history and hurdler Karsten Warholm smashed a world record on the day Simone Biles won bronze on an emotional return to Olympic competition. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah became the first woman to retain both the 100m and 200m Olympic titles. She ran the second-fastest time in history -...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Carrington
Person
Brittney Reese
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Florence Griffith Joyner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#British#American#Namibian#European#Bbc Sport#Japanese#Croat#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had a McKayla Maroney "Not Impressed" Moment at the Olympics — Did You Notice?

The bar is set extremely high for Simone Biles — she's well aware of that — so when she isn't pleased with herself, you'll know. You could see that Biles was disappointed in some of her performances during the July 25 Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Though she qualified for every individual final, and the four-person squad is heading to the team final on July 27, she did have mistakes (note: she was not the only one).
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on balance beam Tuesday, Simone Biles revealed that her aunt had died during the Olympics. "Two days ago my aunt unexpectedly passed, and that was something I wasn't expecting to happen at the Olympic Games...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Simone Biles Reveals Her Aunt Unexpectedly Died During The Tokyo Olympics

Following her bronze medal win on balance beam Tuesday, Simone Biles revealed that her aunt had unexpectedly died two days earlier. “At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Biles said. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
Presidential ElectionRochester Sentinel

Justin Bieber supports Simone Biles after mental health comments: 'I'm so proud of you!'

Justin Bieber is “so proud” of Simone Biles amid her decision to withdraw from two of the gymnastics finals she was due to take part in at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The 24-year-old gymnast cited poor mental health as the reason for pulling out of both the women’s team final and the women’s individual all-round final at the prestigious sporting event, as she was struggling with the pressure of living up to people’s expectations after she won four gold medals for team USA at the 2016 games in Rio.
Sports12news.com

Watch on Olympics primetime: Simone Biles on beam, track and field

TOKYO, Japan — Welcome to day 11 of the Olympics!. NBC Olympics primetime coverage Tuesday on 12 News (NBC) will feature women's gymnastics beam finals and track and field. Coverage runs from 5-8:30 p.m. The events shown during primetime are mostly replays from events late Monday night and early Tuesday...
SportsKTVZ

Simone Biles returns, wins bronze medal on beam

Simone Biles returned for her first competition in over a week at the Tokyo Olympics, taking bronze in the balance beam event final with a score of 14.000. China’s Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Sportsbardown.com

Simone Biles shares final message as she wraps up her Tokyo Olympics

Heading into the Olympics, we knew Simone Biles was going to be one of the main storylines. The supremely talented 24-year-old has become an icon in the gymnastics scene, and is widely considered to be one of, if not the greatest gymnast of all-time. While it’s true she was a...
Soccerchatsports.com

Simone Biles has changed what it means to be an elite gymnast

On Tuesday, Simone Biles closed out her Olympics on her terms, as a two-time bronze medalist on beam and as the most accomplished American gymnast in history with seven medals, including four golds. Biles did not allow herself to be defined by what she did not do in Tokyo. Instead, the lasting images will be of her cheering on her teammates and competitors and returning to competition under great scrutiny and pressure to earn perhaps the final Olympic medal of her career.
CelebritiesNBC San Diego

Watch Taylor Swift's Olympics Promos for the Tokyo Games

From the looks of her recent social media posts, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is a big fan of the Tokyo Olympics. Not only did she congratulate seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles on Twitter (which we'll get to in a minute), but she's also taken her love of the Games to your television screens.
Sportsdailynewsen.com

Suni Lee takes gold medals to Auburn; Biles finishes Tokyo with bronze beam

Well, Suni Lee is bringing hers to college for dorm decorations when the 18-year-old heads to Auburn this fall. Lee was awarded silver in the women’s team gymnastics competition. She also won gold in the all around and bronze in the uneven bars final. On Tuesday, she competed in the balance beam final in Tokyo and came in fifth.
SportsBBC

Simone Biles: Tokyo 2020 medallist on 'unique Olympic experience'

American Simone Biles says she will "forever cherish" her "unique Olympic experience" after taking her overall Games medal haul to seven in Japan. The four-time Olympic champion won bronze in the beam on Tuesday to add to the silver she won in the team event. Biles had pulled out of...
Sportsexpressnews.com

Navarrette: Simone Biles' triumph at the Tokyo Olympics transcends medals

“Never, never, never give up.” — Winston Churchill. For superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles — who has won a total of seven Olympic medals in her career — the bronze medal she won Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics will probably always be her favorite. After all, that medal was particularly hard-earned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy