China to drive private 5G network growth despite regulatory headwind– research

Private 5G networks are on the verge of taking off in a big way worldwide, with China leading the way, according to new research published this week. While China’s sheer scale means it is often ahead of the pack where numbers are concerned, its leading position in 5G private network revenues is not clear cut due to regulatory issues in the market. Nonetheless, figures from RAN Research, an arm of Rethink Technology Research, put China ahead of other major regions as the growth curve kicks into life.