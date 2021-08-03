Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

China to drive private 5G network growth despite regulatory headwind– research

By Mary Lennighan
telecoms.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate 5G networks are on the verge of taking off in a big way worldwide, with China leading the way, according to new research published this week. While China’s sheer scale means it is often ahead of the pack where numbers are concerned, its leading position in 5G private network revenues is not clear cut due to regulatory issues in the market. Nonetheless, figures from RAN Research, an arm of Rethink Technology Research, put China ahead of other major regions as the growth curve kicks into life.

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Mobile#China Telecom#China Unicom#Private Network#Ran Research#G#Wifi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Singapore investor GIC upbeat on China tech despite regulatory crackdown

SINGAPORE (July 23): Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, one of the world's top 10 investors, is optimistic about China's technology sector despite the country's sweeping regulatory actions that have hit shares in home-grown tech behemoths, including those listed in the US. Since late last year, Beijing has moved quickly to...
ChinaUS News and World Report

China, Hong Kong Shares Tumble on Regulatory Clampdowns

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares fell sharply to their lowest this year on Monday, as investor worries over government regulations battered stocks in the education, property and tech sectors. The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 45%. Hong Kong stocks of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks Continue to Wobble on China’s Regulatory Clampdown

All three major US stock indices traded lower on Tuesday, with US bond yields sinking to record lows after a sell-off in Chinese stocks, slowing economic growth and the Federal Reserve's ( Fed ) policy meeting drove profit-taking. European markets also wobbled on Tuesday after an uninspiring sales report from...
TechnologyForbes

Is 5G Open RAN Dead On Arrival For Private Mobile Networks?

Rajeev Shah is the Co-Founder and CEO of Celona, a Silicon Valley-based pioneer and innovator of enterprise 5G LAN solutions. As companies rush to build and run their own 5G networks, new questions about the value and viability of the industry's O-RAN movement loom large. There’s big buzz within the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Three wants regulatory reform to aid 5G rollout in rural areas

Three has said it can help the UK achieve its ultrafast broadband ambitions using 5G – if network building and upgrade regulations are eased. The government considers fibre connectivity to be an essential element of its economic strategy as it will spread the benefits of a digital society across the country and narrow the digital divide. Its target is 85% coverage by 2025.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Returns to $40,000 Despite Wave of Regulatory Attention

It’s been a volatile week for the largest cryptocurrency in the market, Bitcoin. After reaching $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June, the leading cryptocurrency has again hit this key threshold just two days later. The price of Bitcoin hit $40,000 in the early hours of Wednesday before dropping back, but has since recovered the key level.
EconomyFast Casual

Cold drinks drive Starbucks global growth, CEO defends China

Starbucks Corporation CEO Kevin Johnson called the chain's third-quarter "a record performance," that demonstrated "powerful momentum beyond recovery." Although Wall Street expected Starbucks to report 78 cents per share Tuesday during its earnings call, that number was actually $1.01. The coffee giant also beat the $7.26 billion revenue prediction, coming...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Vodafone tips private 5G for £6B factories boost

Vodafone UK estimated 5G could contribute £6.3 billion to the value of the manufacturing industry in the country by 2030, but urged the government to support the sector in integrating private networks in factories to unleash the full potential of the technology. In a fresh report, Vodafone revealed 5G could...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Hot Chinese Stocks Like Nio, Alibaba, JD Are Falling On US-China Relations, Regulatory Concerns And Research Firm Says Institutions Are Buying The Dip

Despite mounting regulatory concerns and strained U.S.-China relations, institutional investors are buying into Chinese stocks on the dip, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing fund research firm EPFR Global. What Happened: China-focused funds recorded net inflows worth $3.6 billion in the week ended Wednesday of which $300 million was dedicated to...
Real Estatewsau.com

China new home price growth slows in July – private survey

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s growth in new home prices slowed in July for the first time in five months, with smaller cities especially weighed down by higher mortgage rates, price caps on resale homes and other steps to cool speculation, a private-sector survey showed on Sunday. New home prices in...
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Virtual private networks (VPN)

What is a virtual private network (VPN), and why would you want one?. If we break it down starting from the back, a network is a bunch of computers and devices with similar addresses that can "see" and interact with each other. Private means you need to be a member...
TechnologyUS News and World Report

Ericsson Wins 5G Radio Contracts in China - Sources

STOCKHOLM/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Sweden's Ericsson won a 3% share in a joint 5G radio contract from China Telecom and China Unicom, according to sources familiar with the matter. Nokia, which was expected to take away Ericsson's market share in China, did not receive any share, according to a tender document published by the Chinese companies.
Technologythefastmode.com

China Unicom, Huawei Deploy Large Scale 5G Super Uplink Network in Beijing

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei jointly deployed Super Uplink at more than 1,000 commercial sites in Beijing as part of their joint 5G Capital project established in April 2020. It is the first thousand-site 5G network of its kind, with ubiquitous, high-quality traits that make its construction a major achievement...
Marketsbostonnews.net

5G Edge Cloud Network and Services Market is Thriving Worldwide with Cisco, Dell, IBM

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global 5G Edge Cloud Network and Services Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the 5G Edge Cloud Network and Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy