Boeing postpones key test flight to space

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday postponed the planned launch of its CST-100 Starliner capsule from Florida’s Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station in what was to have been a crucial do-over test flight following a near-catastrophic failure during its 2019 debut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy