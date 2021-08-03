Crash involving van, motorcycle shuts down SR 4 in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TWP. — A CareFlight medical helicopter was called after a crash involving a work van and motorcycle on state Route 4 in Jefferson Twp. Tuesday morning, according to dispatch records.

The crash was reported on state Route 4 and Infirmary Road around 10:20 a.m. Two people were taken to area hospitals including one person by CareFlight, according to our crew on the scene.

The conditions of those injured in the crash were not immediately known.

Both directions of state Route 4 are shut down at the intersection with Infirmary Road for the investigation of the crash.

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

