TSE MFC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.12. 5,146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,395. The company has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.