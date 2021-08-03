Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

D.C. Council Caves to Bowser’s Request for More Police Officers

By Mitch Ryals
Washington City Paper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the D.C. Council have acquiesced to Mayor Muriel Bowser‘s request to hire more police officers despite a lack of public analysis showing that more bodies are needed. Bowser announced last week that she planned to request an additional $11 million in the fiscal year 2022 budget to hire 170 new cops by next year, 20 of whom she wanted in place by October. Her proposed budget shuffling, released yesterday, drew from money for infrastructure projects planned in future years that she believes can be replaced with federal dollars.

washingtoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Bobb
Person
Phil Mendelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#D C#The D C Council#Ll#Mpd#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy