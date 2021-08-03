D.C. Council Caves to Bowser’s Request for More Police Officers

Members of the D.C. Council have acquiesced to Mayor Muriel Bowser‘s request to hire more police officers despite a lack of public analysis showing that more bodies are needed. Bowser announced last week that she planned to request an additional $11 million in the fiscal year 2022 budget to hire 170 new cops by next year, 20 of whom she wanted in place by October. Her proposed budget shuffling, released yesterday, drew from money for infrastructure projects planned in future years that she believes can be replaced with federal dollars.