There’s an argument to be made that London is at its best in the run-up to sunrise. Even the nature-loving Wordsworth felt compelled to record its early morning beauty in his 1802 verse, “Composed Upon Westminster Bridge”: “Earth has not any thing to show more fair: / Dull would he be of soul who could pass by / A sight so touching in its majesty: / This City now doth, like a garment, wear / The Beauty of the morning; silent, bare...” And while the city may be radically different now from the 19th century, it still holds plenty of charm for early risers. Below, the best activities to do in London before breakfast.