Best Things We Ate This Month: Heart Of Gold, Butcher And The Brewer, Mashiso Asian Grille And Teriyaki Express

Fresh on the heels of the declaration of Portland as America’s best pizza city, I found myself craving cheese, sauce, and crust. But there were several glaring omissions from that Bloomberg article, one of which was: where’s the Detroit-style pizza?! Neapolitan and New York–style pizzas are old news here in Portland, though we still love them dearly (Pizza Jerk, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Apizza Scholls). To me, the pizzas that really make our town stand out as a pizza town—other than the uniquely Portland styles like Lovely’s Fifty Fifty—are the harder-to-find city styles, the ones that come from New Haven (Gracie’s Apizza, with several stylistic departures; Dimo’s Apizza), Chicago (the tavern-style thin-crust from Jerry’s Pizza constantly sells out), and Detroit (Ranch Pizza, Pop Pizza, and the pizza I had the pleasure of trying this week at Assembly Brewing).