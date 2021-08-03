Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Best Things We Ate This Month: Heart Of Gold, Butcher And The Brewer, Mashiso Asian Grille And Teriyaki Express

clevelandmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart Of Gold’s Smash Burger ($14) Don’t let the name fool you: rather than use the typical thin-patty approach, this double smash burger smothered in a vinegar-y maggi mayo and layered with dill pickles and sweet onions is one glorious mess of a burger that’s easily a standout on a menu ripe with casual fare. 4133 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, 216-938-8711, heartofgoldcle.com.

clevelandmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grille#Heart Of Gold#Food Drink#Teriyaki Express#Mashiso#Asian#Korean#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Drinksvinepair.com

We Asked 11 Brewers: What’s the Best New Summer Beer? (2021)

This month, we’re heading outdoors with the best drinks for the backyard, beach, and beyond. In Take It Outside, we’re exploring our favorite local spots and far-flung destinations that make summer the ultimate season for elevated drinking. With many states having relaxed or removed remaining coronavirus restrictions, this summer marks...
RecipesBon Appétit

Grilled Cheese—Like, Literally Grilled—Is the Best Cheese

If the idea of cheese cooked over an open fire sounds bizarre, I get it. It used to sound that way to me too. In my house growing up, grilled cheese meant two pieces of soggy whole wheat bread spread with margarine, stuffed with a piece of individually wrapped American cheese or two, and heated until melty (but not particularly crispy or delicious) in a nonstick skillet over the kitchen stove. (Sometimes we’d add a slice of tomato if we really wanted it to get extra soggy. These were not great sandwiches.)
RecipesPosted by
TheStreet

The Best Of Virtual Grilling And Other Summertime Recipes

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third episode of the Food & Cocktail Virtual Series, a four-part series of online cooking lessons produced by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in partnership with La Bonita Supermarkets, will air on August 12 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will be able to cook from the comfort of their own kitchens with all of the necessary ingredients and easy to follow instruction from La Bonita spokesperson Celeste Perez, known professionally as Chef La Che.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

6 best things we ate + drank in Birmingham in July

Ever want to know what the Bham Now team is eating when we’re not busy snappin’ photos and writing stories? We’ve got you covered with six of the best things we ate in July, from barbecue pizza to birria tacos. 1. BBQ pizza from Slice Pizza. “This pizza was very...
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Best Thing I Ate This Week: Detroit-Style Pepperoni Pizza from Assembly Brewing

Fresh on the heels of the declaration of Portland as America’s best pizza city, I found myself craving cheese, sauce, and crust. But there were several glaring omissions from that Bloomberg article, one of which was: where’s the Detroit-style pizza?! Neapolitan and New York–style pizzas are old news here in Portland, though we still love them dearly (Pizza Jerk, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Apizza Scholls). To me, the pizzas that really make our town stand out as a pizza town—other than the uniquely Portland styles like Lovely’s Fifty Fifty—are the harder-to-find city styles, the ones that come from New Haven (Gracie’s Apizza, with several stylistic departures; Dimo’s Apizza), Chicago (the tavern-style thin-crust from Jerry’s Pizza constantly sells out), and Detroit (Ranch Pizza, Pop Pizza, and the pizza I had the pleasure of trying this week at Assembly Brewing).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Easy grilled pineapple teriyaki chicken that cooks in just 15 minutes is a simple mix of chicken thighs and a juicy, sticky-sweet teriyaki sauce with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, and green onions. With this recipe from food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the only thing...
West Palm Beach, FLpalmbeachillustrated.com

Monthly Grilling Series Kicks off at Galley

Chef Guillermo Eleicegui has waited a long time to launch Parrilla con Amigos, his monthly grilling series at Galley, where he serves as executive chef—ever since he began working at Galley about a year and a half ago. We all know what got in the way of his plans last spring and summer, but now that he’s in the clear, his goal is for Parrilla con Amigos to be an ongoing series to which he invites area chefs to participate.
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

The 9 best grill pans and griddles for indoor grilling

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Grilling is a great...
Food & DrinksPosted by
BobVila

The Best Kamado Grills of 2021

Patterned after a traditional method of Japanese cooking called kamado, ceramic kamado grills are popping up in backyards everywhere. Home chefs revere these charcoal-fueled cookers to smoke meat slowly until it’s so tender it falls off the bone. But versatile kamados aren’t one-trick wonders: They can get blazing hot enough to put the perfect sear on a steak and even create crispy-crusted pizzas.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

'Extremely spicy' breakfast noodles at Lake & Bryant Cafe. Heed the name of this dish if you want your brow to sweat. Inspired by Sanjeev Azad's travels in Southeast Asia, as well as Saturday mornings at home when he likes to whip up "something spicy," these chewy udon are coated tip to tip in housemade chili sauce, and cooled down (just barely) with green onions, herbs, a squirt of lime and a perfect soft-boiled egg on top. (It's a steal at $8.50.)
Recipeseatwell101.com

20-Minute Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon – This easy Teriyaki salmon recipe is so simple, doesn’t require any lengthy preparation, and is super flavorful. The Teriyaki salmon fillets are pan-seared to perfection and turn out super flaky, juicy and absolutely delicious with our homemade teriyaki sauce. Serve in less than 30 minutes with rice and a side of veggies to make it a complete meal. Enjoy!
Food & DrinksEater

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The editors of Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten recently. August 2, 2021. Mushroom pizza at Grá in Historic Filipinotown. The...
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

The BEST (and WORST) Things We Ate in Disney World in July

This last month was a MAJOR foodie month in Disney World! July was the official kickoff of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, but this month also included the Flavors of Florida event in Disney Springs, plus a ton of restaurants reopening like Citricos, Trail’s End, and ‘Ohana. As...
Recipesrecipes.net

Teriyaki Beef Skewers Recipe

The sweet and savory teriyaki sauce that flavors these beef skewers is a great Asian-inspired addition to your barbecue repertoire. In a medium-sized bowl whisk together soy sauce, ¾ cup water, honey, rice vinegar, mirin rice wine, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic. Reserve ½ cup of the teriyaki sauce mixture.
LifestylePosted by
Popular Science

Best grill basket for cooking veggies and fish

Rösle BBQ Stainless Steel Revolving Skewer Basket Check Price. Why Netflix and chill when you can summertime and grill? One of the best perks of warm weather is getting to cook outside on a charcoal, gas, or electric grill, and the best grill basket instantly makes it easier. For food that’s too small to rest on the slats, a basket made of fine mesh or solid stainless steel with air vents allows you to get all the yummy goodness without worrying about your food sliding through and perishing in the flames.
Recipessierranewsonline.com

Recipes of the Week: Cheesy Quinoa Bites & Pine Nut Strawberry Rice Bars

As children head back to school and parents work to balance hectic schedules, it can be difficult to maintain a meal plan that doesn’t consume too much time. Make your morning meals, lunchbox packing and meal prepping easier by including time-saving hacks like easy-to-use ingredients and recipes. Getting back into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy