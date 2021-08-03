Best Things We Ate This Month: Heart Of Gold, Butcher And The Brewer, Mashiso Asian Grille And Teriyaki Express
Heart Of Gold’s Smash Burger ($14) Don’t let the name fool you: rather than use the typical thin-patty approach, this double smash burger smothered in a vinegar-y maggi mayo and layered with dill pickles and sweet onions is one glorious mess of a burger that’s easily a standout on a menu ripe with casual fare. 4133 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, 216-938-8711, heartofgoldcle.com.clevelandmagazine.com
