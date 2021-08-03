2021 Fall Preview: Aurora Football

Aurora football posted a 6-4 record in 2020, which was the first winning record since 2015. “I will never discount the senior leadership that our five seniors provided last season. It was significant to the results we experienced last season,” Aurora head football coach Craig Weldy said. “However we went from a sophomore and freshman laden team to a more mature junior and sophomore group on the field from the year before. The extra year preparing themselves in the weight room and developing more confidence in our offense and defensive schemes were significant factors.”