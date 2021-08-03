Can Grooms Change Outfits at Their Wedding? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list. No matter the trends, no matter the season, and no matter the occasion, the one thing that always stands the test of time is my adoration for unique jewelry. While it’s possible to regret adopting that new trend or for the newest piece of clothing to become lackluster, the wardrobe staple that never loses its shine is jewelry. I’ve amassed quite the collection of pieces. In fact, some loved ones may argue that I have too much jewelry. Despite the lack of space in my jewelry box, I always seem to find new items that I can’t stop thinking about. Yes, some are dreamy diamond pieces, but as an editor, I know that there is a plethora of affordable costume and demi-fine jewelry brands that make pieces worthy of any collection. Don’t believe me? Ahead, I’ve rounded up the best affordable, unique jewelry under $300. Some are pieces I own, some I dream of, and some could be yours…