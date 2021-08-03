Can Grooms Change Outfits at Their Wedding? Here's Everything You Need to Know
It’s become standard practice for brides to do an outfit change at their wedding, going from full-length gowns for the ceremony to party-ready numbers like glitzy minis and jumpsuits. But they’re not the only ones who can get in on the fun. Outfit changes for grooms are totally a thing and becoming more popular among men getting married. Full-on suit swaps are certainly a bold option for sartorially dexterous grooms, but simpler changes like shedding the jacket and tie, doing a shirt switch-up, or changing accessories are all stylish ways to change up a wedding day look.www.brides.com
