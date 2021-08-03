Cancel
PepsiCo divestment of Tropicana, Naked Juice reflects evolving focus on zero-calorie beverages, water

By Elizabeth Crawford contact
Food Navigator
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo’s sale of a majority stake of its North American juice portfolio to private equity firm PAI announced this morning is the latest in a string of high-profile beverage sales that reflect shifting industry and consumer priorities, including pressure to reduce sugar, which has dragged down juice sales in the past decade.

Businessthedallasnews.net

With focus on health, PepsiCo sells Tropicana, other brands

SOMERS, New York: PepsiCo Inc sold Tropicana and other juice brands in North America for $3.3 billion to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to focus on more profitable brands. The company will keep a 39 percent stake in the new joint venture and have...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Harrison’s PepsiCo to divest Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

PepsiCo Inc., the Harrison, New York City-headquartered American multinational food, snacks and beverage industry behemoth, said on Tuesday that the towering and titanic American food industry Goliath would sell off Tropicana alongside other juice brands in North America to a French private equity firm PAI Partners at a $3.3 billion divestiture deal, as the New York City beverage maker looks to a sweeping overhaul of its product portfolio as part of a broader move to sway away from high-sugar drinks.
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

Independent Bottler Refresco to Acquire 3 Facilities from Coca-Cola

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Refresco, the world's largest independent bottler for retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, announces it has entered into an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to acquire three of its production locations in the United States. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Hans Roelofs, CEO...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

PepsiCo is selling Tropicana as customers continue to ditch juice

New York (CNN Business) — PepsiCo is selling a controlling stake of its juice brands, which includes Tropicana and Naked, to a private equity firm in a multibillion dollar deal. The sale is part of the company's broader efforts to focus on faster-growing beverages as customers increasingly ditch sugary drinks.
Businesswholefoodsmagazine.com

PepsiCo Sells Juice Brands

Purchase, NY—PepsiCo, Inc. has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners to sell several of their North American juice brands, including Naked and Tropicana, as well as several juice businesses in Europe. According to a press release, this will result in combined pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $3.3 billion while retaining a 39% non-controlling interest in a newly formed joint venture.
Food & Drinksmintel.com

PepsiCo bets on the decline of juice

Caleb Bryant is Associate Director, Food & Drink at Mintel, specializing in changing consumer attitudes, industry news and beverage trends. Over the last decade, the juice, juice drink, and smoothie category has suffered from an ongoing identity crisis of sorts, as factors like sugar and artificial ingredient content came to overshadow the nutritional value of these products. According to Mintel US research on juice, of consumers who report drinking juice less often, half say they are drinking less juice because they are reducing their sugar intake. The total US juice market declined 3.6% 2015-19. The ready-to-drink (RTD) smoothie market, a market dominated by Naked, has experienced significant YOY sales losses with the total market falling under $1 bn since 2016. RTD smoothies, once viewed as a better-for-you alternative to sodas, has largely become eschewed by health-conscious consumers due to smoothies’ high sugar content.
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

PepsiCo plans to sell off Tropicana

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in a $3.3 billion deal expected to close late this year or early next year. The New York drink and snack company will keep a 39% noncontrolling stake in a newly formed joint venture with PAI Partners. PepsiCo...
Lifestylefooddive.com

Why Molson Coors is betting on special occasions as drinking habits evolve

As a growing pool of premium brands vie for a limited number of consumers, marketers like Molson Coors are prioritizing specialty over legacy and increasingly messaging around special occasions to drive awareness and sales. During its second quarter earnings call last week, Molson Coors announced it would discontinue 11 brands...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Confused By This Sparkling Water Label

Glancing at the vegetarian and vegan food options available in your standard supermarket, you may find yourself perplexed trying to always understand what is contained within the packages. So many meat-free alternatives are labeled with marketing catchphrases that often lead to more confusion. Costco shoppers found themselves in a similar predicament when faced with Yerbaé, a "plant-based" sparkling water infused with yerba mate. Leading many to wonder, isn't all water essentially plant-based? As with any baffling shopping experience, customers made their way to social media, specifically the Costco Subreddit, to ponder over what is inside each can.
BusinessPosted by
Outsider.com

Molson Coors Set to Retire 11 Beers From its Beverage Company

There’s some beer going into permanent retirement, whether we want it to or not. It’s time to prepare to sip for the last time ever. The next time you show up to the liquor store and reach your hand into the same part of the fridge you’ve always reached your hand in, you may come out empty-handed, confused, and disappointed.
Arkansas County, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Limit added sugar

How often do you find yourself craving something sweet after a meal? Do you desire a soda or energy drink when you need a pick-me-up? According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020-2025), added sugars in diets from foods like sugar-sweetened beverages, desserts and sweet snacks, and candy on average account for almost 270 calories per day in the U.S. population. That is more than 13 percent of calories per day for any given individual. These foods and beverages make up more than half of the added sugar intake for all Americans but contribute little to dietary recommendations.
Posted by
Mashed

Was Coca-Cola Really Considered Medicine?

There are few things more all-American than sipping on a tall, cool Coca-Cola. The iconic soda pop brand has been gracing refrigerators and grocery store shelves for 135 years and has hardly faltered in popularity. Arguably one of the most successful and famous brands of all time, Coca-Cola is well-loved all over the world by consumers of every socioeconomic status and generation. The sweet, brown, effervescent beverage achieved legendary status early on, winning the hearts of millions, appearing in all types of marketing media, and even causing some controversies here and there.
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

Burger King U.S. sales power Restaurant Brands' results beat

July 30 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO), beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Friday, as Americans spent more at its Burger King outlets after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. U.S.-listed stock of the Toronto, Ontario-based restaurant chain rose 4% as it also said it would repurchase about...
Economymyrecipes.com

This Black-Woman-Owned Company Is Shaking Up the Coffee Pod Business

There are plenty of pod coffeemakers out there these days. I've used several of them with various results; for me, they've won more on convenience and ease rather than coffee quality. Often the way the machines work prevents getting the kind of rich, intense coffee drinking experience that true afficionados favor. For most people, being disappointed in results would just lead to abandoning pod makers as a preferred method of brewing, but Courtney Adeleye is not most people. She had a vision that she could create a pod coffeemaker that could do both, and Cool Coffee Clique was born. The entrepreneur was no stranger to business building success. Before creating Cool Coffee Clique, Adeleye was running the day-to-day operations as founder & CEO of The Mane Choice Hair Solution and Foolproof Body. In addition, she was taking care of her family and concentrating on scaling her brands.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

15 Low-Calorie Alcoholic Beverages

Low-calorie alcoholic beverages are popular among wellness-minded consumers, especially in the summer months. Luckily, for everyone, there are a number of great-tasting options on the market that will allow you to indulge without so much as an afterthought. One of the most exciting product ranges in the low-calorie alcohol round-up...

