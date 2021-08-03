Cancel
New York City, NY

New York City to Require Vaccine Proof for Indoor Restaurants, Gyms and Performances

By Jordan Moreau
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City will require proof of vaccination for people going to indoor activities like restaurants, gym and performances, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The program will launch August 16 and will be enforced beginning September 13. The policy is one of the first of its kind in the United States; other large cities, like Los Angeles and San Francisco, that have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads have resumed requiring people to wear face masks indoors.

www.registercitizen.com

