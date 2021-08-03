Cancel
MLB

John Calipari’s cousin TJ Friedl plays for the Louisville Bats

By Mrs. Tyler Thompson
kentuckysportsradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Calipari is a Louisville fan…a Louisville Bats fan, that is. A series of tweets unearthed the fun fact that Calipari is second cousins with TJ Friedl, an outfielder for the Louisville Bats. Last month, Freidl hit a ball into right-center field to give the Bats a walk-off win over the Memphis Redbirds. Calipari retweeted the clip with the caption, “TJ is family!!” Friedl responded, inviting Calipari and his family to a game.

John Calipari
