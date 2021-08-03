Local man creates nonprofit to help first responders

Lynn K. Loyd Special to Valley News After more than two decades of charitable work involving at-risk children in Riverside County, Dr. Mona Salomo-Davies and her husband Bob Davies have again been recognized for their efforts in helping thousands of girls and boys since 2000. The Davieses are the founders of Community Outreach Ministry, a nonprofit organization for at-risk youth whose parent or parents are incarcerated. Salomo-Davies was one of four Inland Empire recipients of the MolinaCares Community Champions Award presented at an award ceremony June 23. The award was in recognition of her volunteer work with the Community Outreach Ministry. Salomo-Davies also received a $5,000 grant from Abbie Totten, president of Molina Healthcare of California. The grant will be used to help unde.