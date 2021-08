Much ink has been spilled in recent years over the question of corporate social responsibilities. Unquestioning acceptance of Milton Friedman's dictum that a firm's only duty is to make a profit is fading as voices within and without corporate America argue that companies have broader obligations. Larry Fink, CEO of mega-asset manager Blackrock, famously warned that companies would "lose the license to operate from key stakeholders" if they don't make "a positive contribution to society." Even the corporate poohbahs of the Business Roundtable issued a statement redefining the "purpose" of a corporation to encompass not only serving shareholders but also employees, customers, communities and the environment.