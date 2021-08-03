Cancel
Sports

Relieved and proud

By Seth Feider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this, it's been just a few days since they handed me the 2021 Bassmaster Angler of the Year trophy, and I haven’t had a chance to fully celebrate it yet. I would have thrown a party on Saturday night after winning, but several of my best friends were still in the hunt at the St. Lawrence River. They wouldn’t have wanted to stay long, and it wouldn’t have been the same without them. ICAST starts on Wednesday after the tournament, so between the end of the tournament and driving home, the short window for an immediate party is closing.

LOCK HAVEN — A photograph of the 2011 Keystone Little League World Series team still hangs on the wall in The Express newsroom. And the pride that this group of 11- and 12-year-old all stars brought to this little rural community still remains in the hearts of those who experienced a once in a lifetime experience when those small but mighty baseball players captured the attention of thousands.

