Relieved and proud
As I write this, it's been just a few days since they handed me the 2021 Bassmaster Angler of the Year trophy, and I haven’t had a chance to fully celebrate it yet. I would have thrown a party on Saturday night after winning, but several of my best friends were still in the hunt at the St. Lawrence River. They wouldn’t have wanted to stay long, and it wouldn’t have been the same without them. ICAST starts on Wednesday after the tournament, so between the end of the tournament and driving home, the short window for an immediate party is closing.www.bassmaster.com
Comments / 0