Relieved and proud

Hunter Greene was absolutely blowing them away last night. Over his last five starts he has a 1.98 ERA and seems to be really settling in after having some ups and downs early in AAA. Honestly, with the kind of stuff he has I’m not so sure what else there is for him to prove in AAA. His slider is good enough to work from the bullpen to go with his fastball. I’ve always been of the mind that with extreme talent they need to take some of their lumps, or at least learn success against top talent. Iron sharpens iron. I don’t expect Hunter Greene to come up and be a savior but the bullpen could use another power arm and he has to be near his inning limit for the year. I think it would be good for him to get some exposure to major league hitting during a playoff race, especially if you are going to ask him to lock down a rotation spot next year. I would not be surprised at all to see the Reds call him up by the end of the month so they could use him in a hypothetical playoff situation. If I’m thinking correctly a player has to be up before September to be eligible for the playoffs if the Reds happen to make it there.