Generally speaking, the evil Rita Repulsa has one of the most iconic armies in her never ending battle against the Power Rangers. She has the loyal winged warrior Goldar that leads the charge in combat. Finster is a mystical artisan who provides her with grotesque monsters along with millions of golem foot soldiers in the form of the putty patrollers. Even her knuckleheaded subordinate Rito Revolto has some experience under his belt with how he has beaten the Power Rangers from time to time.