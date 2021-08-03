Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cancel
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.99 billion.

The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $31.87 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.49 billion.

Alibaba shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

—————

This story has been corrected to show that Alibaba is based in Hangzhou, China, not Hong Kong.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABA

