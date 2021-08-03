Sheriff: Rogersville woman fires four shots, hits herself as deputies try to detain her

A Rogersville woman faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment after authorities say she fired four gunshots when authorities confronted her Monday in a vehicle.

The Hawkins County Sheriiff's Office identified the woman as Christina Lynn Adams, 55. She was to be arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County General Sessions Court.

Adams is charged with 12 counts that include felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a felony, and resisting arrest.

Authorities were alerted about 12:30 p.m. Monday that Adams had vandalized someone's truck on Marlowe Road in Rogersville, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was reported to be armed and had threatened to kill herself.

Deputies confronted her on Marlowe Road but Adams wouldn't get out of her vehicle. Authorities tried to negotiate with her as she sat in the vehicle, but she wouldn't cooperate, according to the Sheriff's Office.

About 2 p.m. deputies approached the vehicle from the rear and saw that Adams was armed.

"Officers attempted to remove her from the vehicle at which time Ms. Adams randomly fired four shots from her handgun inside the vehicle, with one striking her in the left side," a Hawkins County news release states.

Deputies did not fire their weapons.

She was treated and released from Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Three deputies who suffered minor injuries during the confrontation also were treated and released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Hawkins County in their investigation.