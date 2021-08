Two of the biggest summer concerts are coming to New Jersey’s beaches in August with Phish and the Barefoot Country Festival both happening. After having last year’s tour canceled (including a stop in AC), Phish will perform three nights, Aug. 13-15, on the Atlantic City beach starting at 7:30 each night. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the concert will be located on the north side of Playground Pier between Arkansas and Kentucky avenues. Entrance will be at Kentucky Avenue, with the stage up against the pier. Tickets are $79 each night or $237 for a three-night pass, plus fees.