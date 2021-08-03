Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

'It just kind of gets engrained in your DNA'

By Cheyenne Alexis - features@enterprisepub.com
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany unexpected paths have led Capt. Rob Bellamy on a 40-year journey of serving his communities as a law enforcement officer. From a four-term sheriff's position in a small Nebraska county to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

www.enterprisepub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public Safetytalesbuzz.com

Scott Peterson set to testify in Kristin Smart slay case

Convicted killer Scott Peterson is expected to be called to the witness stand at a pre-trial hearing in California — involving the 25-year-old disappearance of co-ed Kristin Smart. Peterson, who was found guilty in 2005 of killing his 27-year-old pregnant wife Laci, knew Smart when she was a student at...
Parker County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Welfare Check Leads To Authorities Finding Woman Dead In A Front Yard In Parker County

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead while deputies were conducting a welfare check in Parker County Saturday evening, and authorities believe her death is “suspicious.” The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were asked by family members to check on a woman in the 6000 block of Midway Road in Springtown. When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead in the front yard of the home. According to the sheriff’s office, it’s believed “circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious in nature.” The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released. The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bloomington, INPosted by
Distractify

Missing College Student Lauren Spierer’s Family Says They’ve Sent a TikTok Video to the Authorities

Charlene Spierer, the mother of missing college student Lauren Spierer, told Facebook followers that her family has seen a TikTok video about Lauren and taken action. “We have seen the TikTok video, and while we do not believe it has anything to do with Lauren, it has been forwarded to the authorities, who were aware as well,” she wrote on Saturday, Aug. 7. “We appreciate everyone’s help in following up on all possibilities. Thank you. Our efforts to find out what happened to Lauren continue.”
Kalamazoo, MIkissfmdetroit.com

Fast Food Employee Suspended For Recording Her Manager.

Sophia Cargill, a general manager in training for a Kalamazoo, Michigan fast food establishment caught her assistant manger on video calling her a “b****” for not cleaning the frosty machine. Cargill said in a video on TikTok that she been suspended without pay, for recording her manger, whos name is Michael.
Manatee County, FLHerald Tribune

OPINION: Law enforcement does not always make streets safer

Just before sunrise on July 7, 2017, Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sinclair Cason was driving his cruiser near a Bradenton intersection when, according to a report, “he happened to see a shadow crossing the roadway.”. One month later, and the shadow was dead. Carnell Davis was the 61-year-old man struck...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois State Police Has Pledged To Advance Women In Policing

SPRINGFIELD – On Friday, the Illinois State Police signed on to the 30x30 Pledge – a series of low and no-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. The activities help policing agencies assess the current state of a department with regard to gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities and develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing. Continue Reading
HealthMining Journal

Get your shot!

Viruses don’t think or have desires. They are submicroscopic infectious agents that replicate only inside the living cells of an organism. As they replicate in their hosts, over and over and over, occasional variations occur. Some of these inevitable variations may increase or impair the resulting variant’s capacity to reproduce,...
KYTV

Fact Finders: An act of kindness could get you in trouble

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fact Finders, we’re digging into a question on Panhandling in Springfield. The question: Is it illegal for motorists to give money to panhandlers? We’re going to give this one a qualified -- YES. The city ordinance says, “No occupant of a vehicle being operated...
Baltimore County, MDavenuenews.com

Metzgar: Thanks for your kindness and support

I would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the community for its kindness and generosity for the Vigil Prayer Service for seven year old Joshlyn Johnson and five your old Larry O’Neal who were found dead in their aunt’s trunk last week. Over 300 people attended the Service including...
Law Enforcementswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Work together with law enforcement

The situation with respect to American law enforcements’ effectiveness has hit an unprecedented low. The near-term does not look promising, as violent crime in major cities has hit double digit increases. But that is not the fault of the “rank and file.”. The death of George Floyd has justifiably set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy