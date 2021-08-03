Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonneville County, ID

D93 COVID Response Plan available for public review

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrLH0_0bGLpxCD00

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 School Board has approved the COVID Response Plan for this coming school year to be posted for public view on the District’s Website.

The introduction of the plan states:

"Bonneville School District successfully reopened schools for the entirety of the 2020-2021 school year with an extensive plan that included four phases of restrictions following state and local health plan requirements. With those requirements no longer in place, the following plan is based on what we learned throughout the previous school year. While recognizing our fundamental responsibility to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we also believe that it is in the best interest of our students to keep our schools open and continue instruction and learning in as normal of manner as possible.

Based on what we experienced last year, we believe that this plan provides appropriate precautions to protect the health and safety of staff and students. To that end, this plan will provide three phases of response:
-Green Phase (low school transmission):
● Normal operations with additional safety measures and encouraged prevention strategies
-Yellow Phase (substantial school transmission):
● Normal operations with increased communication and prevention strategies, including contact tracing for exposures at school
-Red Phase (high school transmission):
● Required restrictions and prevention strategies including mandatory face coverings and quarantine periods for individuals without current immunity"

The plan will be available to view until August 11, 2021.

You can view it HERE.

The post D93 COVID Response Plan available for public review appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Education
County
Bonneville County, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Education
Bonneville County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Bonneville County, ID
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Board#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Pocatello, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

SIPH: Do your part to end the pandemic

With the Delta variant circulating widely in Idaho, COVID-19 cases are increasing including breakthrough cases (cases among fully vaccinated individuals) and hospitalizations. The post SIPH: Do your part to end the pandemic appeared first on Local News 8.
EducationPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Gordon will not issue mask mandate

Governor Mark Gordon says he is committed to standing behind local school districts as they make decisions on how students can return to the classroom safely and will not require districts to implement mask mandates. The post Gov. Gordon will not issue mask mandate appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy