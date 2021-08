Sonora, CA — California is requiring that county election offices mail out ballots ahead of the September 14 gubernatorial recall election by August 16. There is no rule stating that ballots cannot be sent out sooner. Tuolumne County’s Register of Voters, Debi Bautista states, “We just got confirmation from our printer, and ballots will be mailed on Monday, August 9, which is one week earlier than required. When you get your ballot, please read all of the information, and make your choices.”