San Luis Obispo, CA

Day two of preliminary hearing in Kristin Smart murder trial gets underway Tuesday

By Keith Carls
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Paul and Ruben Flores will be back in court for the second day of their preliminary hearing of the Kristin Smart murder trial Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors are accusing Paul of killing Smart during an attempted rape in his Cal Poly dorm room back in May 1996. Investigators believe Ruben helped conceal Smart's body. Detectives have never found her remains.

Both men have pleaded not guilty .

Monday’s hearing started with Kristin Smart’s parents , Denise and Stan, called to the stand as the first witness.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take three weeks. At the end, a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Digital communication is limited during this preliminary hearing. Check back throughout the day for continuous updates.

