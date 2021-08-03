Cancel
VIP AUDIO 8/2 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Goldberg chomps gun in Lashley's face and yells, Omos pins Riddle clean, Nikki pins Charlotte, C.M. Punk chants, Lee pins Kross, Ripley bloodies Jax (23 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw in Chicago, Ill. including Goldberg chomps gun in Bobby Lashley’s face and yells, Omos pins Riddle clean, Nikki pins Charlotte, C.M. Punk chants, Keith Lee pins Karrion Kross, Rhea Ripley bloodies Nia Jax, and more.

www.pwtorch.com

Posted by
FanSided

WWE Raw: Nikki A.S.H defeated Charlotte Flair in the main event

WWE SummerSlam is a few short weeks away. Before the WWE Universe turns its eyes to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium, everyone must get through another week of action across its weekly shows. Monday Night Raw is up first and Bill Goldberg is set to return to confront WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. That, along with everything else is up for grabs on the red brand.
ComicBook

Bray Wyatt Chants Crash Bobby Lashley and Goldberg's WWE Raw Segment

Monday Night Raw opened up with a segment between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP and Goldberg. But while the promos seemed to confirm Lashley and the WWE Hall of Famer would be battling at SummerSlam in a few weeks, fans inside Chicago's Allstate Arena seemed much more interested in something else. Loud chants of "We Want Wyatt!" rang throughout the arena, as fans voiced their frustration over WWE announcing Bray Wyatt's release from the company this past weekend. Wyatt had a bit of history with one of the men in the ring at the time, given that he infamously dropped the Universal Championship to Goldberg back in early 2020.
f4wonline.com

Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte rematch set for next week's WWE Raw

Next Monday's Raw will feature a rematch of this week's main event. A rematch between Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair has been announced for next week's episode of Raw. The match was made after Charlotte defeated Nikki in a non-title match on this week's show. It wasn't...
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 8/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Goldberg-Lashley, Lee pinning Kross, Nikki pinning Charlotte, live callers (171 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Rich Fann to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls throughout. They discussed Nikki’s push and win over Charlotte, Keith Lee pinning Karrion Kross in a rematch, Omos pinning Riddle, Reggie getting another win over a credible wrestler, Jimmy Smith’s progress and lack of progress as an announcer so far, the crowd reaction to Goldberg and the inclusion of his son Gage in the storyline with Bobby Lashley, and much more.
Pro Wrestling Torch

7/26 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller's report on Lashley responding to Goldberg, Nikki celebrates her Raw Title win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. -They opened with three minutes of highlights of Charlotte Flair winning the Raw Title at Money in the Bank, then Rhea Ripley challenging her on Raw ending with Nikki A.S.H. cashing in the MITB contract and capturing the title.
Pro Wrestling Torch

7/26 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood's alt-perspective on Nikki A.S.H.'s championship celebration, Lashley's response to Goldberg, Tag Team Championship match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Kevin Patrick, Sarah Schreiber. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and guest cohost Javier Machado of PWTorch.com to...
bleedingcool.com

WWE Raw Review 7/26/2021: Everyone Else > Hardy > Kross > Lee

It's only been a week, but already the shine is starting to wear off WWE Raw since the return of the fans. With no John Cena segments booked for TV this week, can Raw hold viewers' interest with this week's episode? That was a rhetorical question. We all know the answer is no.
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Bobby Lashley-Goldberg confrontation

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg became official for SummerSlam on last night's episode of Raw. After twice dismissing Goldberg's challenge for a title match, Lashley finally accepted on last night's show. Lashley and Goldberg had a confrontation last night that included Goldberg's son Gage getting involved in their feud. When Goldberg headed to the back following the confrontation, Lashley and MVP both taunted Gage at ringside. Goldberg then came back down and laid MVP out with a spear.
ringsidenews.com

Why Keith Lee Kept Losing On WWE RAW

Keith Lee made his return to take on Bobby Lashley in an open challenge to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title. He lost that match. Then he showed up to face Karrion Kross, and he lost again. This is all apparently part of WWE’s plan for him. Karrion...
Pro Wrestling Torch

DROSTE: Five thoughts on the Week in Wrestling – Adam Cole's Choice, NXT's Upheaval, Cody's Loses the Right Way, C.M. Punk in 2021, Banks and Belair shining

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... It’s been another week with no shortage of topics to discuss in the world of pro wrestling. I sure picked quite the time to start this column here at PWTorch, because over the last weeks we have seen some of the most newsworthy items of the year coming at us on a near daily basis.
Wrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off 'New Partner' To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Is On Only Fans After Sad Arrest

It was noted recently that the former WWE star Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) been released from jail after spending a year. She had been earning huge money on OnlyFans platform and had boasted a staggering six figures a month. Brock Lesnar ‘Freaked Out’ WWE Star’s Mom. However, things have changed...
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks' Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
Wrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
411mania.com

Nia Jax Gets Busted Open On WWE Raw (Clip)

Nia Jax found herself busted open on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. During Monday’s show, Jax faced Rhea Ripley and was cut open when Ripley slipped out of a powerbomb attempt and went into a sunset flip. Somewhere in the transition, Jax appears to have been caught by something that sliced her open at the corner of her eye and quickly had her bleeding.

