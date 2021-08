The United State’s Men’s National team, despite beginning group play with a loss to France on Sunday, are still considered one of the favorites to come away with the gold at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. However, to guarantee even a trip to the knockout round, they’ll need to win-out in their remaining Group A games, starting with Wednesday’s game (or Tuesday’s here on the west coast) versus one of the qualifiers out of the FIBA Asia zone.