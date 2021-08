Picture a scenario in which reps from your sales team are ushered into a conference room to meet with some buyers. After some small-talk and coffee, one of your best salespeople begins with a pitch about Audemars Piguet, a quality brand of luxury watches that has outstripped its competitors. The objections start rolling in. “Why not use cell phones to tell the time?” “We are a cutting edge business. We don’t want to appear outdated or old-fashioned.” What is your sales team going to do?