Oakland is Ready for WNBA Expansion: A Conversation with Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan

Note: This article, as well as the interview within, were composed by both Dani Bar-Lavi and Myles Ehrlich. During its 25th anniversary season, the WNBA has continued its upward trajectory across countable metrics, seeing growth in viewership (a 44-percent increase over 2020, which saw a 68-percent increase over 2019) and social media engagement. The on-court financial incentives have enjoyed a consistent uptick as well, beyond the increased wages from the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement. Once the WNBA returns to action after the Olympics, the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will tip off in the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup Championship, the final battle for a $500K purse.